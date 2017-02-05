Not too late to join in with Rasen Choral singers

Market Rasen Choral Society is spreading its wings this year and joining forces with Sleaford Choral Society to perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

There will be one performance in each town - May 13 in Market Rasen and May 20 in Sleaford, each with full orchestra and professional soloists.

Any singers who would like to be part of these performances will be pleased to hear it is not too late to join in.

Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays in Market Rasen Primary School, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Just turn up - no auditions - or call 01673 842403, email mrchoralsoc@aol.co.uk.