Nostalgia: Remembering Rasen’s fallen heroes

To tie in with Remembrance Sunday, Rase Heritage Society is telling the story of 1916 in Rasen Hub.

Members have researched the whole of 1916 in Market Rasen, including full details of one the bloodiest conflicts – the Battle of the Somme, where thousands of men met their deaths.

One display shows the details of the 27 Rasen men who died, while another has the full story of Market Rasen life in 1916, the Somme and its timeline, including the introduction of the Tank, successes and failures, and the overall casualty numbers. Accompanying the display are three booklets going into even greater detail.