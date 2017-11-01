Northern Powergrid powers ahead with safety message this Bonfire Night

The region’s electricity distributor, Northern Powergrid, is urging people to stay safe this Bonfire Night by staying clear of overhead power lines and substations if they plan to set off fireworks this weekend.

The company, which is responsible for the network that keeps the lights on for eight million customers and 3.9 million homes and businesses across northern Lincolnshire, the North East and Yorkshire, is advising anyone setting off fireworks to spend a few minutes to double check their surroundings.

The electricity distributor wants to ensure people are fully aware of potential dangers, which could spoil their evening or even result in serious or fatal injuries, if they light fireworks anywhere near their local electricity network.

Geoff Earl, Northern Powergrid’s director of health, safety and environment, said: “Across our region many people will be looking to celebrate Bonfire Night by having their own firework display.

“We always recommend that people attend a professionally organised display wherever possible, but for those who are planning something of their own, please take the time to look for a safe place away from our overhead power lines or substations before you start your display as interfering with the electricity network can be dangerous.”

To report a power cut or damage to the electricity network, Northern Powergrid can be contacted 24-hours by calling 105 or on visiting Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid).

Customers can also report or find out information about a power cut in their area by visiting the electricity distributor’s online power cut map at www.northernpowergrid.com