North Linconshire Mayor sworn in.

Peter Clark was sworn in as the new Mayor of North Lincolnshire today (Thursday) at the Mayor-making ceremony in Scunthorpe Civic Centre.

His chosen charity is ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’.

“I am looking forward to helping raise the profile of North Lincolnshire as a great place to live, work, invest, and visit,” said Coun Clark.

“It is a wonderful place with lots to offer and I will be championing all what’s great about the area.

“I can’t wait to get out and about and meet people at events and raise as much money as possible for my chosen charity ‘When you wish upon a star’.

“It is a fantastic charity that helps make dreams come true for sick children by enabling them to do something really special in their lives.”

His wife Carol – the Mayoress – will accompany him on his visits.

Sea Cadet Gemma Roddis will accompany him on armed forces related visits.

Joint Chaplains are Ann Liles and Reverend John Girtchen.

Coun John Briggs is the deputy Mayor.

The outgoing Mayor, Trevor Foster, raised more than £27,200 for his chosen charities - Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support - during his year as Mayor.