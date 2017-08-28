Nook notes for Ambucopter

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance has had a cash boost from residents of Hemswell.

Members of the Butcher Nook Social Club in Hemswell Village have presented a cheque for almost £2,000 to Trevor Cherry of the ambucopter team.

The money was raised through two events.

Firstly, the social club members held a sponsored walk, which took them from Kirton Lindsey to Scunthorpe.

Secondly, there was a 70th Birthday Party for a club member, which saw donations going to the ambucopter.