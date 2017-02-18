Nominations wanted for Good Citizen Awards

Nominations are now open for this year’s ‘Good Citizen Awards’, hosted by Lincolnshire County Council.

Do you know a volunteer who frequently goes the extra mile to help others?

Or, perhaps you know one of Lincolnshire’s unsung heroes - an ordinary person doing extraordinary things?

If so, then the county council would like to hear from you as soon as possible.

Whether it’s raising money, campaigning for causes, or helping people in the local area, this is your chance to thank them for their contribution to your community and wider society.

Once again, the county council is inviting entries in four categories, with the winners enjoying a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, and a framed certificate commemorating their achievement.

The four categories are: Citizen of the Year (celebrating that special individual); Young Citizen (must be aged 18 or under); Community Group (comprising three or more people) and Couple/Pair (recognising those special ‘dynamic duos’ in your area).

If you know someone who can follow in the footsteps of previous winners,then get your entries in now. The closing date is April 28.

For more information and to make a nomination online, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward or call 01522 554966.