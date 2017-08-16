Search

No to Rasen move for pub chain

Market Rasen HSBC closed last December EMN-170816-070538001
Rumours Wetherspoon’s is coming to Market Rasen amid claims they had purchased the former HSBC building have been quashed.

A company spokesman said: “I have checked with the acquisitions department and, no, Wetherspoon is not looking at this town.”