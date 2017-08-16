No to Rasen move for pub chain

Rumours Wetherspoon’s is coming to Market Rasen amid claims they had purchased the former HSBC building have been quashed.
A company spokesman said: “I have checked with the acquisitions department and, no, Wetherspoon is not looking at this town.”
Rumours Wetherspoon’s is coming to Market Rasen amid claims they had purchased the former HSBC building have been quashed.
A company spokesman said: “I have checked with the acquisitions department and, no, Wetherspoon is not looking at this town.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.