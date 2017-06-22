No parking on Market Rasen Market Place for three days

Market Rasen Town Council is reminding residents that the Market Place will be closed for all parking from tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm until Saturday at 6.00pm.

The closure is occurring in preparation for the town council’s Bric-a-brac Market which takes place this Saturday (June 24) from 10am until 3pm.

A large turnout of stalls and pitches is expected with well over twenty booked for the day.

As well as items for sale there will be games, a bouncy castle and a burger van on offer too.

Town Clerk Faye Lambkin Smith said: “The idea behind it is to provide an opportunity for people to sell their unwanted items on a fun day for the whole family.”