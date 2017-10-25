NHS chief executive reaffirms ‘no current plans’ to close Louth Hospital

The Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services (LCHS) NHS Trust has reaffirmed to the Leader that there are ‘no current plans’ to close Louth County Hospital.

Andrew Morgan has spoken out, quashing rumours which have re-surfaced about the future of the hospital.

However, the Trust has confirmed there are only 16 beds currently available on the Manby and Carlton Wards.

But in a joint statement with NHS Property Services Ltd , LCHS say they want to ‘reassure local people that a commitment to returning to original bed numbers remains’.

It is understood that at capacity, there are more than 50 beds at the hospital.

The statement said: “As part of an on-going investment in upgrading buildings at County Hospital, Louth, a significant amount of work has already been undertaken.

“This work will continue into the New Year and NHS Property Services, as landlord, is working closely with Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust to prioritise the remaining work programme and agree dates for its completion to ensure there is minimal disruption to patient care.”

LCHS were unable to confirm the exact date the work will be completed.

Rumours of the possible closure of Louth Hospital have been circulating for months after the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) was released earlier in the year.

The document had cast doubts over the hospital’s future with its apparent reference to the possibility of Louth’s Hospital being closed or downgraded.

The Leader has asked MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins for a comment.

Ms Atkins has been a firm supporter of the campaign to keep the hospital open.

See next week’s Leader for the full story.