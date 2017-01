Revellers were out in Wragby on Saturday to bring in the New Year.

It has become a custom to go to the market place on New Year’s Eve to see in the New Year and there were plenty of people doing just that.

They braved the cold winds to sing the customary chorus of Auld Lang Syne around the Christmas tree.

Photographer John Edwards was there to capture the fun as people celebrated, with the church bells welcoming in the New Year in the background.