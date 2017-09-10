New recruit joins Market Rasen Fire and Rescue

Five new retained firefighters have joined the ranks at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue - with one joining the team at Market Rasen.

Joseph Gordon has successfully completed the 11 weeks of intensive training and has now been welcomed to the Rasen team. Following the five newly qualified firefighters’ achievements, they were recognised at a passing out parade at Waddington Training Centre on Sunday September 3, where they showcased their new skills and techniques, including rescuing casualties from the drill tower. Stuart Ruff, acting assistant chief fire officer at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our newest recruits, who, after completing 11 weeks of rigorous training, will be serving their communities across the county.”