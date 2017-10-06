New Rasen youth club up and running

Market Rasen’s new youth club got off to a promising start last Wednesday.

The first session - aimed at those aged eight to 11 years of age - saw plenty of children come along, together with many parents, to meet the leaders and find out more.

They also had their input into what they would like to see at the club.

“It was a great start and we are now putting a programme of activities together,” said volunteer leader Gill Angel.

The club meets every Wednesday in the Festival Hall, when there is also a session for those aged 11 and over, from 7pm to 8.30pm. A Facebook page for the club is being developed.