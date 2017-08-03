New Rasen youth club to launch autumn

A new youth club is set to open in Market Rasen this autumn to give children, aged eight to mid-teens, a safe place to go.

A pilot run will start in September at the Festival Hall and two volunteers have already come on board to take the project forward.

Gill Angel and Ayesha Davies say they are looking forward to working with the town’s young people.

“People have been asking about a youth club locally for some time,” said Ayesha.

“Market Rasen needs something for young people and that is what the club will offer, one night a week.”

Fellow volunteer Gill, who has a background in youth work, came forward with the idea of a youth club and is keen to get started.

She said: “I enjoy working with young people and being in the company of young people.

“The youth club will give them somewhere to meet with their friends in a safe environment, but the emphasis will definitely be on having fun.”

The need for a youth club was one of the things highlighted in the survey undertaken last year by Festival Hall regeneration project consultant Nicola Marshall.

She said: “During our consultation, residents and hall users identified a number of needs and a youth club was one of them.

“It is great to see this now being delivered, thanks to Gill and Ayesha coming forward as volunteers.”

The club is being supported by the town council - supplying the venue at no cost - but will not be run by them.

There will be a nominal cost involved for club members and this will be put back into the club for activities.

“The plan is for the club to be self funding,” added Gill.

“We also hope the club will open more opportunities to the young people of Market Rasen and get them involved with other projects across the county.”

The launch night for the vibrant new club will be held on September 27.

This will act as a consultation event to see what the young people want out of their club.

It will also be an opportunity for parents to go along and find out more about what will be on offer.

The ‘tuck shop’ on the launch night will be provided by Tesco Market Rasen.

Youth club night will be divided into two sessions - 6pm to 7.30pm for 8 to 11-year-olds and 7pm to 8.30pm for 11-14/15 year olds.

“While the launch night is a few weeks away, what we need now is for more people to come on board and volunteer to help supervise the club,” said Nicola.

To find out more, contact Nicola by email on festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk.

Alternatively, call 01673 308010 or 01673 842479.