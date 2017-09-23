New Rasen youth club is ready to launch

Volunteers heading up the new youth club in Market Rasen can guarantee the young people will get ‘board’.

The new club holds its launch night next Wednesday, September 27 in the Festival Hall.

A number of volunteers have come forward to help at the club, but more are needed as the club progresses.

“We would love to have more people on board to be able to offer lots of activities for the young people,” said Gill Angel, one of the volunteers leading the club.

“Ideally, we need people to get in touch with us as soon as possible, so the necessary checks can be done.”

Gill has also been delighted with the items donated to help the club get off the ground.

Market Rasen CLIP has donated a number of board games, together with a pool table.

“There has been a lot of support from people, which is great,” added Gill.

“A number of people have come forward offering interesting activities too.”

The launch night will have two sessions - 6pm for ages 8 to 11 and 7.30pm for 11 plus.

There will be a tuck shop, supported by Tesco, open to all between 7pm and 7.30pm.

These first sessions are for young people - and their parents - to go along and see what it is all about.

To offer your services as a volunteer email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk or call 01673 308010 / 842479.