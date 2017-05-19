New Rasen president Taking a pride in the whole community

After two busy and interesting years, Market Rasen Lion President John Fox has handed over office to fellow Lion Gary Eastburn.

John, a retired De Aston Science teacher, is an active churchgoer, bell ringer and narrowboater, apart from his charity work.

In stepping down as president, he praised the effort and enthusiasm of all the Lions members, plus the generous local people and businesses, who have helped raise thousands of pounds to help local and national charities, local organisations and individuals.

He said: “I have had a great time as president.

“I have met lots of interesting people, deserving ones and people who generously give of their time and money, which is what the Lions is all about.”

Incoming president, Gary is a retired Air Traffic Controller from America and is looking forward to his new role and getting the word out about what the Lions is all about.

He said: “First of all, I would like to thank the people of Market Rasen for their support and generosity, it has been phenomenal.

“As for my personal goals: top goal is to increase our membership numbers and to do this we must work very hard to increase our public exposure in Market Rasen.

“Secondly, I would like to increase our interface with adjacent Lions clubs in our area and benchmark some of their ideas concerning membership and joint ventures.

“Thirdly, I would like to start a program to involve our youth with the Lions.”

Along with his wife Elisabeth, Gary will continue to organise the monthly quiz, on the first Friday of the month, at the Lions’ new meeting place Rase Park.

The Lions will all be busy at their annual Gardeners’ Market, with Craft and Gift Fair, in Market Rasen over the weekend of June 3 and 4.

Some members will also be joining the UK Centennial at the Humber Bridge on June 7, where they will be lining the bridge with over 20,000 tins of food along the pedestrian path and donating the tins to charity after the event.

To find out more about the Lions Club, visit their website and Facebook page.