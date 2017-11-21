New pumps to help Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue improve flood response

Two new 4x4 vehicles, complete with trailer-mounted flood pumps, will be based at Wragby and Gainsborough in the future.

The new equipment, which will be operational by mid-December, will mean that firefighters can deal with flooding more quickly and efficiently.

Another photo of the new pumps. EMN-171121-135230001

Coun Nick Worth said: “The county council and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are working together to protect people against flooding. We have provided £100,000 of funding for the equipment, ensuring firefighters have access to further vital resources during flood situations.”

Station officer Spencer Creek said: “These new vehicles will vastly improve our ability to help residents and to respond to flood emergencies around the county.

“The new pumps are able to move a lot more water than our fire appliances, which allows us to alleviate the risk of flooding far quicker.

“During the devastating floods in Boston in December 2013 our crews began pumping at 9pm and were still doing so the following afternoon.

“The pumps can move 9,000 litres per minute which is a significant amount compared to a fire appliance which can shift about 2,250 litres per minute.

“Once up and running, this equipment can also be left with just two operators which means other firefighters and appliances can be helping out elsewhere.”

Firefighters are currently undergoing training to both transport and use the new equipment, which will in future be based at Wragby and Gainsborough.