New memorial at Binbrook

This year at Binbrook, a new memorial has been put in place as part of the World War I centenary commemorations.

Created by Thorganby blacksmith Nick Hurst, and paid for by the parish council, the memorial includes the names of those from the village who lost their lives om The Great War.

The idea came from parish councillor Lynn Frame.

She said: “We have a memorial in the churchyard and one to the 460Sq from the Second World War on the other side of the village, but I thought it would be nice to have something in the centre of the village.”

The idea was met with approval by her fellow councillors and has taken three years to come to fruition.

The memorial was funded by the parish council, with the names of the fallen taken from the churchyard memorial.