New lease of life for the B1202 at Linwood

A 250-metre stretch of carriageway around the Buslingthorpe Road junction will be resurfaced on Thursday August 17 and Friday August 18.

During the improvements, a 25-metre section of Buslingthorpe Road will be resurfaced as well.

Mark Heaton, the Highway Department’s programme leader for surfacing and patching, said: “These areas of the carriageway are worn out and need to be repaired ahead of future surface dressing.

“For safety, there will be a road closure in place during the works.

“Traffic on the B1202 will be diverted via the A631, B1225, A157 and A158, while vehicles on Buslingthorpe Road will be directed via Mill Lane and the A631. Gatemen will be on hand to advise and assist.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and recommend drivers leave longer for their journeys.”

• For the latest roadworks news, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .