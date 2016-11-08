New learners at Legsby

Legsby Primary School has welcomed two little learners on their education journey.

Angel Kegg and Max Stainfield have both settled in well to the Busy Bees class with teacher Lucy Dabb.

On Friday, they will be joining the rest of the school in marking Remembrance Day with a visit to the village church and the laying down of poppies.

Next week, they will be joining many other schools and organisations to support Children in Need.

Everyone will be doing some dotty dressing to help raise Pudsey pounds.