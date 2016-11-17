New display pilot at RAF Coningsby

The 2017 Typhoon Display pilot has been unveiled as Flight Lieutenant Ryan Lawton.

Flt Lt Lawton has taken over from Flt Lt Mark Long in the hot-seat and is getting ready to thrill spectators up and down the country next summer.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to display the Typhoon and can’t wait to demonstrate the incredible agility and power this aircraft has to offer,” said Flt Lt Lawton.

Flt Lt Lawton has already begun to plan next year’s routine and will begin his training for the display early in the new year.

Flt Lt Long said: ‘‘Without doubt, 2016 will always be seen as the best year in my Royal Air Force career. It has been a honour to display the Typhoon and a true privilege to work with such an enthusiastic team.”