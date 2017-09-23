New book reveals quirky facts on Lincolnshire

A new book on Lincolnshire, revealing some of the area’s quirky and unusual history, has hit the shelves - and

includes some interesting facts about the Market Rasen area.

The book by Derbyshire-based author Andrew Beardmore includes 450 glossy photographs, showing some of the best sights to see in the historic county of Lincolnshire.

Andrew spent many months in the Lincolnshire area, doing research so he was able to put the book together.

He said: “I currently have a full-time career in IT, but I really enjoy writing and it has become a very enjoyable hobby and has enabled me to produce books that have now been published.

“I started by covering my own area of Derbyshire and got my first book published in October 2014.”

After the book sold out really quickly, Halsgrove Publishing asked Andrew if he would do more books on others areas.

The Lincolnshire area is Andrew’s fifth book.

He has already covered Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, plus Staffordshire.

Another book focusing on Cheshire is also now with the printers.

Andrew added: “The best thing about writing these books is the time I have been able to spend in these beautiful areas doing my research.

“For the Lincolnshire book, I visited the area over 20 times.”

To get a taste of what’s included in the book, here are just a few of its quirky snippets:

The earthquake on February 27, 2008, with an epicentre 2.5 miles north of Market Rasen, registered 5.2 on the Richter scale. It was the second largest onshore earthquake to occur in the UK since instrumental measurements began.

Nettleton is home to the only First World War memorial that is, in fact, a bungalow.

Glentham was home to an old medieval custom that involved a virgin in mourning garb, while Caistor was home to another custom, which required the presence of the local vicar, a whip, and 30 pieces of silver.