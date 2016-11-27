Nettleton news

Christmas fair and gardeners

Christmas fair - Join in the fun in the village hall on Saturday, December 3, when the Nettleton churches hold their combined Christmas fair.

The event will be opened by Santa at 2pm.

There will be cakes, gifts, a raffle, stalls and refreshments to enjoy.

Admission is 25p, with children free.

Gardening club -The November meeting was a fun and inspirational evening led by Jean Threlfall, who gave a demonstration on floral Christmas decorations.

Everyone was given tips to make their homes beautiful over the festive season.

Afterwards, the arrangements were raffled to the delight of the winners.

The next meeting will be on January 9, when the topic will be honey bees.