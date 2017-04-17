Nettleham news

A new housing development in the village is to be named after a former Bishop of Lincoln.

House builders Truelove Property & Construction secured planning permission last month for 68 homes off Scothern Road and ran a competition on Facebook to decide what the development will be called.

Brynley Heaven, a retired housing officer who lives in Aslackby, won first prize when he suggested calling the development The Dalderbys.

Bishop John Dalderby was the first Lord of the Manor of Nettleham and was Bishop of Lincoln from 1300 to 1320.

The year after he was made Bishop of Lincoln, he hosted King Edward I for two months at the manor house in Nettleham when an important parliament was held in Lincoln

“I think it’s a good name which conveys the right amount of prestige,” said Mr Heaven, who was awarded £50 Marks & Spencer voucher.

“I’m very pleased to have won and look forward to seeing the new houses when they’re complete.”

Truelove Property received around 30 entries in the competition.

Among the near misses were Beck View, referring to the water course through the centre of Nettleham village, and Windy Ridge, a popular local name for the development site of the new development.