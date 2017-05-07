Natasha takes the helm at Rasen’s new hospice shop

Lincolnshire’s children’s hospice has opened a shop in Market Rasen and new manager Tash Heron is delighted with the response.

The new Andy’s shop opened in the town’s market place on April 21, in the former Jacques Hardware premises.

Andy's Hospice EMN-170105-104852001

“We are really pleased with the shop,” said Tash.

“It is bright and airy, so people have space to move around the shop and see what we have on offer.

“A really good job has been done on the layout and people are pleasantly surprised when they walk through the door.

“Our first weekend of opening was absolutely amazing and we have already had some very good feedback from customers, both on our service and our pricing.”

This is the first time Tash has worked in the charity sector, having previously worked in commission-based sales, and she is enjoying every moment.

She said: “This opportunity came along, so I took it and I am so much happier here.

“Support from the senior managers is fantastic - they are so dedicated and passionate about the hospice.

“I have never been this happy in a job before.

“It is lovely that a lot of the customers are really interested in where the money is going and want to know more about the hospice facilities.”

Tash is now looking at building up her team of volunteers.

“We are looking for people who can commit to a regular half day or full day,” she said.

“And of course, we want people who care about the hospice and want to help the cause, as well as being keen to work in the community.

“Call into the shop to speak to me and find out more.

“Donations of items to sell will also be welcome, but some people are concerned if an item has value, that value won’t be realised.

“We have a dedicated E-bay team, so we send our best pieces to them to get the best price - just ask me for more details.”