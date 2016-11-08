Musical delight as Brigg actors take to the stage

Brigg Operatic Society made an inspirational choice in its 2016 production, Me and My Girl.

This was a very professional effort from the whole cast, with some lovely comic timing and well-organised scenes.

The catchy songs, backed by Stephen Fry’s amusing dialogue, ensure a hit every time.

The show revolves around the need to find the new Lord Hareford, and it transpires he is an East End Cockney ‘barrow boy’, the illegitimate result of a clandestine liaison by the lately deceased 13th Earl.

The redoubtable Lady Maria, Duchess of Dene and executor of the will, is determined he should be trained and educated to be ‘fit and proper’ for his new position in society.

There is, of course, a childhood sweetheart, opposition from the family and reluctance from the poor lad to take on these new responsibilities.

Making his debut in a lead role was the outstanding 21-year-old Tim Snell who played Bill Snibson, the new Lord Hareford.

His sweetheart Sally was Becky Evans, and what a voice and stage presence she displayed.

There was spirited tap dancing too by the star duo.

Lady Maria was played by the very experienced Debbie Sheppard, while Sir John Tremayne, co-executor, was in the equally very capable hands of Rod Wheat, a stalwart of the society.

Parchester, the family solicitor, was strongly portrayed by David Phillips.

This was a very strong and experienced cast directed by Trudi Jackson, who was making her debut in this position, while Simon Percy was, as ever, the musical director, generating the best from his small orchestra.