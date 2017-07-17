MP supports Brookenby residents over holiday-home development

Sir Edward Leigh MP is supporting local opposition by residents who are calling on West Lindsey District Council to reject an application for the construction of 35 holiday homes at Swinhope, near Binbrook, which they believe would blight the beauty of the Wolds.

More than 100 objections have been lodged with the local planning authority, including from the Lincolnshire Wolds countryside service on the grounds it is in Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty which should be protected and conserved.

Sir Edward said: “I am supporting my constituents who have raised a variety of serious concerns with this application. Ordinary residents in the area simply do not want the extra visitors and noise foisted upon them.

“It is clear to me that this proposal is the wrong kind in the wrong place and local residents, particularly the elderly, who live in close proximity, would lose considerable amenity.

“Were this application to be approved this will put increasing pressure on the roads as well as other local services which may be unable to operate at the same standard they currently do.”

Local residents have questioned the benefits of development and believe similar developments are not at full capacity and therefore the number of tourists is sufficiently catered for.