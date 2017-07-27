MP backs concerned Glentham residents

Market Rasen’s MP Sir Edward Leigh has said he ‘fully supports’ a Glentham couple’s objections to a huge poultry unit proposed for land next to their home.

An application for a 10-building poultry, or ‘broiler’, unit to house 400,000 birds has been put to West Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee, and, the Mail understands, is currently under public consultation until July 31.

Sir Edward, along with WLDC councillor for Waddingham and Spital Jeff Summers and county councillor Lewis Strange, met with Colin Cotter and Fiona Pringle on Friday July 14.

The couple moved to Glentham with the help of the BBC’s ‘Escape to the Country’ eight years ago.

They have worked out that, combined with two other poultry units that have been approved in nearby North Gulham and Usselby, the area could see in excess of 5,000,000 birds reared and transported every year.

Colin and Fiona fear that the volume of traffic the unit could generate, as well as the potential noise and odour, would make living in Glentham ‘unbearable’.

Sir Edward said: “Having spoken to local residents, as well as their local councillors, I am very concerned over the serious objections which have been raised about the proposed development.

“I have written to the district council to register my opposition to the scheme and support local residents.

“I am aware that a recent parish council meeting attracted a strong attendance concerned with and objecting to the proposal,

“I am calling on the local planning authority to refuse permission in the interests of the local community and environment.”

Brian Barrow, agent for the application, said: “The site will require a licence from the Environment Agency.

“They would not grant a licence if they had environmental concerns. All forms of agricultural production have peaks and troughs in traffic movements, and broiler units are not unusually high.”