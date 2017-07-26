Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision near Tealby

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries following a collision with a van yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The white Kawasaki motorcycle and a white Ford Transit collided at around 5.10pm, on the B1225 between Caistor and Tealby, near the turn off to Walesby.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and it re-opened at around 10.30pm.

If you witnessed the collision, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 321 of July 25.