Motorcyclist dies in collision at Hemswell Cliff

A motorcyclist died in a collision on the A631 Gainsborough Road at Hemswell Cliff last night (Monday).

The incident happened at 8.20pm, and involved a Kawasaki motorbike that collided with another motorbike.

The rider of the Kawasaki, a 48-year-old man from the Doncaster area, sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed until the early hours of today (Tuesday).

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with officers are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 509 of August 7.

