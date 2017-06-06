Mother’s hearfelt appeal after son, 7, has quad bike stolen

A devastated North Kelsey woman is appealing for information after her garage was broken into and her young son’s red quadbike taken.

Mrs Weir reported the theft to Lincolnshire Police shortly afterwards.

The red Quadzilla Buzz is a favourite toy of Duncan's (7). Photo supplied.

She said: “The damage to our garage door is devastating.

“They (the burglars) were really determined to get in.

“We had other items taken - our lawnmower and other tools”

Mrs Weir said Duncan, seven, was ‘really heartbroken - but had been brave’ following the burglary.

She added: “We will never forget his face when he discovered it was stolen - it was heartbreaking.

“It’s a small bike so whoever took it must have known it was a children’s quad.”

The bike is a red Quadzilla Buzz and a favourite toy of young Duncan.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any information in connection with the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 365 of May 31.