More than £7,000 given from Rasen mayor’s charity fund

Last week’s annual town meeting saw two charities presented with a share of the Mayor’s Charity Fund.

The Motor Neurone Disease Assocoation and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance both received £3515.00 from the fund on Wednesday.

The MNDA is a charity close to the heart of the town council as former councillor John Hadow lost his life to the disease on Boxing Day last year.

Market Rasen Town Council’s Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth received the cheque on behalf of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The charity benefitted from Coun Lakin-Whitworth’s service for a quarter of a century as she volunteered in Rasen’s Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity shop in Queen Street.

Town Mayor John Matthews said: “Margaret did tremendous work at the Air Ambulance shop.

“She’s a very caring person.”

Coun Lakin-Whitworth was also presented with flowers in congratulations for her 25 years service to the Air Ambluance.

Coun Matthews also made special mention of the Twinning Association which, after its disbandment earlier in the year, donated the remaning funds left in its accounts to the mayor’s charity fund.