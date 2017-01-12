Midweek racegoers in for a treat on County Racedays

Midweek visitors to Market Rasen racecourse are on track for huge savings in 2017.

Racegoers can expect to enjoy all racecourse facilities on Country Racedays this year - all for one set admission price.

Market Rasen races on Boxing Day 2016.

During these midweek fixtures, which make up 40 per cent of the racing calendar, the track is adopting a ‘one enclosure’ policy, meaning the best and most inclusive experience is on offer to everyone at a very afforable price.

On feature days, the racecourse encloures utilised range from the Lawn Enclosure, to Tattersalls and up to the prestigeous Country Enclosure. The price for access to the premier facility can soar over £20.

But, nine times this year, adults will enjoy the full range of the enclosures - including the County Enclosure - for just £12. Young adults aged 18-24 who register for a pass can get in for just £6, while accompanied under 18s will get the top-class experience free of charge.

On these occasions all patrons will have use of the County Enclosure, with the best views, bars and eateries – as well as the rest of the racecourse, which includes the opportunity to watch the horses in the parade ring.

The initiative to attract more people to enjoy a day at the races midweek is launched on Wednesday, January 18, the opening fixture of 2017 at Lincolnshire’s only racecourse.

For more information and dates for this deal go to www.marketrasenraces.co.uk