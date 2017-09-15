Middle Rasen adventurer back on the road for charity

A Middle Rasen adventurer is planning to walk the length of Britain to support a charity helping people in some of the world’s poorest places.

Richard Harries will be walking from Lands End to John O’Groats next March raise money for, and awareness of the charity Global Angels.

Last year saw the self-confessed adrenaline junkie - and LIVES doctor - scale Kilimanjaro to raise money for LIVES.

Richard said: “It was an amazing adventure and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Each day we would walk for between four and six hours and mostly it was very easy, with occasional steep climbs.

“The scenery, of course, was beautiful and always varying, particularly as we got higher.”

Now, Richard will have the opportunity to experience the varying scenery of Britain with his new challenge.

He said: “I will hopefully complete the trek in one go.

“I’ll be camping as much as possible, but will stay with friends and family along the way so that I’ll be clean and dry at least now and then!

“Why am I doing it? I keep asking myself that question and will probably ponder it much more when I’m plodding along in the rain!

“Partly it’s because I just want to know if I can, and how I’ll react when the going gets tough, but the other big reason is that I want to support this wonderful charity doing amazing work in some of the poorest places on earth.”

Since its inception in 2005, Global Angels has provided safe drinking water to more than 160,000 people, provided medical care to another 170,000 and trained 60 medics.

Over two million meals have also been supplied through a school feeding programme and more than 13,500 children are being educated in schools or classrooms built by Global Angels, which is actively supported by Prince Harry, Bear Grylls and many other well-known faces.

To support Richard visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-harries4

Richard added: “If anyone fancies joining me for an hour or two (or more) I will be keeping my proposed route updated on Google Maps”