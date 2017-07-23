Memorial event for Caistor stalwart

The memory of Caistor councillor Alan Caine will not only live on in the many town activities which now take place, but also in the naming of the council’s meeting place as the Alan Caine Council Chamber.

The unveiling of the chamber, in the town hall, will take place on August 19.

An open event will be held between 4pm and 6pm for people to go along and pay their respects to the former district and town councillor.

The official unveiling of the chamber will be conducted by Coun Caine’s long-time colleague District Coun Angela Lawrence.