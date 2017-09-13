Mayor praises visitors to Rasen ‘Live’ weekend

Market Rasen’s mayor has hailed the ‘Live’ event a success after crowds turned out despite the clash with popular Scampton Airshow.

The event, which took place last Saturday in the town also coincided with the county’s Heritage Weekend, giving visitors the added bonus to get up-close and personal with the town’s heritage sites – which are usually behind closed doors.

This Heritage bus was taking visitors for trips around town. Photo by Nicola Marshall

And the turbulant weather wasn’t enough to stop the punters pouring into the town to explore the bric-a-brac market stalls in the Market Place – as well as wander around Rasen itself to enjoy the various music groups of all genres dotted around the town – including the home-grown Market Rasen Band and Louth-based rock band Project Redshift.

Mayor John Matthews said he was ‘delighted’ too see people filling the Market Place – in spite of the weather and competition from other events.

He told the Mail: “It’s very pleasing to see lots of people turn out for a Rasen event.

“What with Scampton Airshow being held as we speak, it’s an honour to see people choosing to come here and support our little town.

“Having a market, live music and open heritage sites all on the same day just shows how much Market Rasen has to offer.”

Market Rasen’s Deputy Mayor Stephen Bunney echoed Coun Matthews comments – adding that it was a ‘shame’ that the council had been unable to organise a half-pipe skate ramp in the Market Place for local skaters to perform on, as the cost of the insurance alone would have been £1000.

He said: “It is a shame, but the feeling is that efforts would be much better put into raising the funds we need to complete the new park.”