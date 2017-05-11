May the ‘Sith’ fun at Rasen library

There was some out of this world fun on Saturday as Market Rasen Library celebrated all things Star Wars.

More than 20 children joined in the fun.

As well as listening to a story, they had the opportunity to make lightsabers, Yoda masks, Darth Vader marshmallow men and cakes.

“It has been a great morning,” said librarian Mel Fenwick. “Everyone had a lot of fun and thanks go to Tesco for supporting us with refreshments once again.”

The next library event is the Elmer drop in morning on Saturday May 27, 10am to noon.