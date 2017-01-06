Masters of Morris start golden year at Caistor Waes-hal

The Grimsby Morris Men have been getting out and about ready to dance into their 50th year.

Over the Christmas period, they performed the North Kelsey Plough Jags’ Play at the Salutation Inn at Nettleton and the Blacksmiths Arms at Rothwell.

This week, they will be back in the area as they begin their Golden Year Tour.

On Friday, January 6, they plan to perform their Plough Play at The Swallow Inn at Swallow, Caistor’s White Hart, The Hope Tavern at Holton-le-Moor and Rasen’s Aston Arms, between 8pm and 11pm.

Then on Sunday, they will be taking part in the Caistor Waes-hal, where everyone is will be welcome.

They will start dancing at 11am outside the Sports Club, then stroll across the field to the Community orchard for the wassail ceremony, songs to Pomona and toasting trees.