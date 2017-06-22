Market Rasen: ‘We have listened to town’s parking fears’

West Lindsey District Council says it will include concerns raised by Market Rasen residents about parking charges in the town as evidence in a review later this year.

Residents attended a public meeting, organised by Market Rasen Town Council earlier this month.

The overall conclusion, according to the town council’s report, was that the car parking charges ‘should be removed’.

That feedback was presented by the town council in what they described as a ‘positive meeting’ with WLDC officers last Tuesday (June 13)

The town council says that since parking charges were introduced in January, Rasen businesses have reported a decrease in footfall while residents say reduced car more motorists are turning to street parking.

Residents and councillors have also challenged claims by WLDC that the charges have introduced ‘equality’ across the district.

They hav told WLDC that locations such as Welton do not have charges in place and that Rasen’s ‘few facilities’ do not warrant a charge for parking.

Town councillors say these and other points were raised in the meeting with WLDC.

Coun Stephen Bunney said: “We had a very good meeting last Tuesday with WLDC officers.

“They were responsive to all the points from the town meeting – particularly the perceived effects of the charges – and promised to feed them into future planning for car parking.

“They have been asked to prepare recommendations for (district) council members which will be presented in September.”

Eve Fawcett–Moralee, Economic and Commercial Growth Director at WLDC, said: “I had a very productive meeting with the town council.

“I can confirm the District Council has listened to the concerns around the impact the car parking charges has had on the town centre viability and we will use the town council consultation as part of the evidence to review the car parking strategy.”