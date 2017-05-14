Market Rasen Town Council hoping to bag Tesco boost

Market Rasen Town council is hoping to get a cash boost to its fund for a new skate park.

The project has been adopted as part of the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ initiative.

The community funding scheme sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p plastic bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region are shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers can vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Voting is open in stores throughout May and June.

Customers can vote using the token given to them at the check-out every time they shop.