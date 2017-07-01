Market Rasen’s champion cadets

Members of Market Rasen Air Cadets have recently competed in the Trent Wing Athletics Championship at Grantham.

Cadet James Dowman enjoyed a very successful day, winning the 400m race and achieving third place in the 800m race.

He was joined on the podium by Cadet Ryan Blake, who won the high jump competition and in doing so equalled the Trent Wing record for the event.

Following on from their success, they are now set to represent Trent Wing in the Regional Championships.

For youngsters aged 12, and in year 8 at school, to 17 wishing to join, the local ATC Squadron meets in Waterloo Street, Market Rasen, on Tuesdays and Fridays, 7pm to 9.15pm

More details from Flt Lt Dave Smith, 01507 606397 or email oc.2292@aircadets.org