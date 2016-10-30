Market Rasen Primary School one of three projects to get share of £30k Tesco fund

Market Rasen Primary School is celebrating after being awarded £8,000 by Tesco although the final figure could rise to £12,000 with the help of customers.

The school is one of three beneficiaries in the latest round of the Bags of Help initiative.

The supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork for the scheme which sees grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to environmental and green space projects across the country.

From Monday, October 31, Tesco customers can vote in the Market Rasen store - and the two Lincoln stores - for who they believe should take away the top grant.

“We are very excited Tesco is supporting us once again,” said Andrew Smith, head teacher at Market Rasen Primary School.

“They helped previously with the swimming pool and it is lovely they are doing it again.”

The school will be using the money to develop a kitchen garden.

The name of the project is Discover and Do, a title suggested by school garden club member Bailey Walker.

“We want to bring back traditional values in growing vegetables, so the plan is for every year group to have their own raised bed work with our school cook to grow vegetables for the lunches,” said project leader Catherine Fussey.

“We are also looking at creating a pond area, a learning area and a sensory garden, depending on how much we receive.

“We are guaranteed £8,000 and we hope the community will get behind us and vote to help us achieve the higher awards.”

Voting is open in store from October 31 to November 13.

Customers will be able to cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Lindsey Crompton, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “The first round of the Bags of Help initiative was a fantastic success.

“In total, 1,170 community groups were awarded £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 and we are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and green space areas.

“We hope that even more customers will choose to support groups that mean a lot to them and to their communities this time around.There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists .”

As well as voting, Market Rasen Primary School is inviting people to help hands on with the project.

“We want to make this a real community project so we would be pleased to hear from anyone who would like to dig in and help us,” added Mrs Fussey.