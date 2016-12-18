Market Rasen Mime returns after four-year break

One of the highlights of the Christmas season will happen next Monday, December 19, in Market Rasen market place.

The Christmas mime only happens every fours years, so it is a community event not to be missed.

A cast of 20 people from across the churches will bring the nativity story to life, starting at 6.30pm.

There will be seating for 150 people and standing room for hundreds more.

The performance is free and will be accompanied by narration, music, lights and, of course, the cast will include a real donkey, courtesy of Rand Farm Park.

The Mime lasts 30 minutes followed by refreshments at the Salvation Army Centre in John Street.

There will be an opportunity to donate to two charities LIVES and, via Claudia’s Cause, to the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre.