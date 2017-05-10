Market Rasen: Have your say on parking!

Market Rasen Town Councillors have proposed an ‘open’ town meeting which will allow members of the public to air their views on the parking charges introduced in the town in January this year by West Lindsey District Council.

With the charges set to be reviewed by WLDC six months after their introduction at district council-owned car parks in Market Rasen, it is hoped that a town meeting will help the council put together a ‘town submission’ to present to WLDC with the town’s view and experience of the charges as a whole.

Speaking at last Wednesday’s town council meeting (May 3), Coun Stephen Bunney proposed a meeting in which people could ‘come along for a 20 minute formal session’ for business owners to put across their thoughts followed by ‘a collection of information and comments to put together a piece as a town submission’ to the review.

The meeting has been proposed to take place in mid-June, with the exact date and time to be announced.