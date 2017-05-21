Market Rasen food store refit unveiled

A £570,000 fresh look for Lincolnshire Co-op’s Market Rasen Food Store will be officially unveiled to shoppers tomorrow (Monday).

The store has been given a refit to include deli to go and hot food to go ranges, an improved instore bakery with a wider range of goods and a Costa Coffee machine.

Windows have also been installed to brighten the store in John Street, and there’s now free WiFi and a seating area for customers.

Shoppers can see the store’s new look for themselves during the official tomorrow, Monday May 22, when the first 100 people to visit will get a free bunch of flowers and those who pick up £15 or more of products will be given a box of chocolates.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Store Development Manager Matthew Wilkinson said: “We’re really pleased with the results of the refurb and can’t wait to show customers around officially.

“It looks bright and fresh and it’s packed with extra facilities to make life easier for shoppers, whether they’re eating food on the go or picking up meals for later.

“It also offers a new range of fine wines, small electrical items and household items.”

The store stayed open during the refurbishment work, which started in March.

It serves the area alongside Lincolnshire Co-op’s nearby post office in John Street and its travel branch in the market place.

Parking remains free at the food store’s 83 space car park, accessed via John Street, but a time restriction of 90 minutes now applies, following feedback that some customers were struggling to find space.