Market Rasen Country Market ends after four decades

After almost 40 years of providing the town with home-baked produce, Market Rasen Country Market is no more.

But all is not lost, as some of the traders will still be setting out their stalls in the Salvation Army Centre on a regular basis.

“The customers won’t notice any difference really,” said Pam Litchfield, who sells plants at the market.

“It is the Country Market entity that is going, but some of us will continue trading.”

Starting in February, they will be renting tables from the Salvation Army to continue the Friday sessions for produce and craft, as well as fulfilling orders as before.

The refreshments bar will also continue, but will be run by the ‘Sally’ team.

Mrs Litchfield explained there were a number of reasons for the market closure.

“Footfall has certainly dropped off since the closure of the banks,” she said.

“People go to Louth to bank, so stay there to do their shopping - you can’t blame them.

“To run the formal Country Market we need a committee structure and that is a big commitment

“Some of us have been doing it for a long time and want to retire and there is nobody else willing to take it on.”

The first of the new look sessions is on February 3.