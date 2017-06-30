Market Rasen: Could you ‘adopt a verge’?

Market Rasen Town Council is aiming to keep the town looking a cut above the rest... but they need your help!
Councillors revealed new plans to ‘put feelers out’ about a town council run ‘Adopt a verge’ scheme at a town council meeting earlier this month.
It is hoped the scheme would see Market Rasen residents volunteer to take responsibility for a verge near their home to cut regularly themselves.
The town council is also planning to adopt a verge themselves, for which they would be responsible for maintaining throughout the year.
The cutting of many roadside grass verges in the area - be they on residential estates or country roads, was previously the responsibility of Lincolnshire County Council.
However, in light of a multi-million pound reduction in its budget, the county council has reduced grass cutting on roadside areas around Lincolnshire.
If you would be interested in adopting a verge, the town council would like to hear from you.
You can get in touch on 01673 842479.
You can also email town clerk@marketrasentc.co.uk