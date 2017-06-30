Market Rasen: Could you ‘adopt a verge’?

Market Rasen Town Council is aiming to keep the town looking a cut above the rest... but they need your help!

Councillors revealed new plans to ‘put feelers out’ about a town council run ‘Adopt a verge’ scheme at a town council meeting earlier this month.

It is hoped the scheme would see Market Rasen residents volunteer to take responsibility for a verge near their home to cut regularly themselves.

The town council is also planning to adopt a verge themselves, for which they would be responsible for maintaining throughout the year.

The cutting of many roadside grass verges in the area - be they on residential estates or country roads, was previously the responsibility of Lincolnshire County Council.

However, in light of a multi-million pound reduction in its budget, the county council has reduced grass cutting on roadside areas around Lincolnshire.

If you would be interested in adopting a verge, the town council would like to hear from you.

You can get in touch on 01673 842479.

You can also email town clerk@marketrasentc.co.uk