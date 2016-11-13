Market is set to be a cracker!

A date has been set for this year’s Market Rasen Christmas market - and plans are in place to make it a cracker.

The annual festive market will take place in the Market Place and Festival Hall on Saturday, December 3 from 2pm until 6pm.

And to add to the seasonal spirit, Market Rasen’s Christmas lights will be switched on at approximately 5.30pm on the day of the event, by town Mayoress Jayne Matthews and Santa .

The Christmas market will feature traditional craft and gift stalls, music and carol singing, charity stalls, raffle stalls and much more.

In what is sure to be one of the highlights, Santa will travel in his sledge along the length of Market Rasen high street.

Children can then go to see Santa and his elves to share their Christmas present wish lists.

And there will even be an opportunity for little ones to have their photograph taken with Father Christmas.

Market Rasen Town Council clerk Faye Lambkin-smith said: “I’d like to say it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

“We’re just hoping to get as many people as possible to support the event.”

In previous years the market has been held on a Friday evening from 4pm until 8pm.

Ms Lambkin-Smith said: “Hopefully having it on a Saturday will bring more people out.

“We’ve never done it on a Saturday.

“We’re doing it a bit earlier as well.”

Ms Lambkin-Smith said she hoped the earlier time would also mean the winter weather did not get too cold for shoppers.

For those looking to get a bite to eat while they do their shopping, there will be a catering vehicle serving delicious food.

And shoppers can treat themselves to a nice warming drink, with stalls offering hot chocolate and festive mulled wine.

The town council, which organises the Christmas market, is hoping high street businesses will get involved in the event too.

The council has sent letters to businesses informing them of the market and asking them if they would like to open later, until 6pm.

Ms Lambkin-Smith said: “Hopefully people [traders] will get involved in the festive spirit.”

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews’ charity event will see local charities invited to join in the Christmas market with a free stall.

A full list of charities taking part will be released by the town council closer to the event.