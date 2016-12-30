Man jailed after Christmas Day attack in Market Rasen

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after assaulting a woman because of her sexual orientation.

Simon John Wright, of no fixed address, assaulted the woman in Market Rasen on Christmas Day, and admitted the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 27).

The court found that the attack was “aggravated due to the hostility based on the sexual orientation, or presumed sexual orientation, of the victim”.

Wright was sentenced to six weeks in prison, partly due to his previous record and the nature of the assault.

He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim.

In court, Wright also admitted a charge of causing £200 of criminal damage to an internal door in Market Rasen, belonging to Axiom Housing, on the same day.

He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the company.