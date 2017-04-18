Man dies in RTC near Osgodby

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed a man who died in a single vehicle collision on the A46 at Osgodby at 9.15pm yesterday (Monday) was from the Cleethorpes area.

They say the man, who was driver of the car, died at the scene.

A female passenger in the car was taken to hospital in Hull for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a silver Suzuki driving on the A46 from Market Rasen towards Caistor around 9pm on Monday 17th April.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 457 of 17th April.