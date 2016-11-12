Man charged after allegedly abusing poppy-selling veterans in Mablethorpe

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly abusing veterans selling poppies at the Co-op in Mablethorpe yesterday (Friday).

The man has since been charged with being ‘drunk and disorderly’, according to a tweet sent out by the Alford & Mablethorpe Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT). The team also tweeted their thanks to customers and staff who assisted officers during the alleged incident.

The defendant is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later this month. His identity has not yet been supplied at the time of going to press.

• More updates available as we have them.